Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $43.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

VECO stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.22. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

