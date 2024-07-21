Velas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $18.88 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Velas has a market cap of $18.88 million and $714,885.69 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00043436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,788,264 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

