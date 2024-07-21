Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Tops $6.02 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Verasity has a total market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

