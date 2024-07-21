Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

