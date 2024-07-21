Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $31,133.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,329.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.11 or 0.00588286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00108760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00242877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00070561 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,861,510 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

