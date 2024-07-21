Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.56.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.