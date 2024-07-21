Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,275. The stock has a market cap of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.33.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
