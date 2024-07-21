VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get VSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

VSE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VSE stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.59. VSE has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VSE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.