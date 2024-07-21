WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.81.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WaFd by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.