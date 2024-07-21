Walken (WLKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Walken has a market cap of $1.95 million and $2.21 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,874,187 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

