Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

