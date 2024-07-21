Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 2,100,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,703. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

