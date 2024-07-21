Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,733,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,515,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 162,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WABC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

