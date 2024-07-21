Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WABC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of WABC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 170,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

