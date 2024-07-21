Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys Shares of 1,593,530 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,593,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,735,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.25% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 841,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

