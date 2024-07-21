Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 302,188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.21. 699,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

