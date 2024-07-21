WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Up 5.4% This Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00015047 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $873.81 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

