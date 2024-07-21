Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

