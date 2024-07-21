Worldcoin (WLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $714.05 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $714.05 million and $221.21 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,850,366 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 282,105,258.6598177 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.61338558 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $225,090,496.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

