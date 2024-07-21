Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.47 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $78.47 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 145,129,698 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,713,030.87127793. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.53699635 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $18,802,180.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.