WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. WRIT Media Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,800 shares.
WRIT Media Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About WRIT Media Group
WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WRIT Media Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.