Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $170.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.58.

Xylem stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

