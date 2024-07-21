Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $42.93 on Friday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.