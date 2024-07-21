Zacks Research Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,809,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

