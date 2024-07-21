Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $60,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.45. 208,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,637. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $337.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average of $289.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

