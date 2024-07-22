169 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,897,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $18.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,256.14. 200,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,417. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

