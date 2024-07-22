19,844 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,663. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.