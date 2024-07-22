228,972 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. 2,792,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,203. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

