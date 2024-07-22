4,392 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 90,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,701. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.
About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
