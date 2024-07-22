6,602 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 260,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,951. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.