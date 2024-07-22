9,239 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,810,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.