956 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,597,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,092,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

