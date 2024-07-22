Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,262,165 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1,502.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barclays by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 13,011,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,197. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

