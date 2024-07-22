Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 503,804 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OraSure Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 560,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.