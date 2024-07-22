Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 957,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

