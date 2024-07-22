Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of JAKKS Pacific worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,490. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAKK. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

