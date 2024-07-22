Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,921,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,958,455.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,921,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,958,455.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 17,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,176,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,586.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,988. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

