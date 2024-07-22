Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14,570.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.07.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.55. The stock had a trading volume of 938,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.00. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

