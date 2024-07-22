Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,426 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

NYSE COF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

