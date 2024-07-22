Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.11 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. 1,677,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,414. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

