Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.33 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 199.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.08. The company had a trading volume of 191,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,438. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.84 and a 200 day moving average of $252.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.