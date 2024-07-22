Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of EZCORP worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 82.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 337,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.