Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,574,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

