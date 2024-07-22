Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $9 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $18,510,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 857,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,494. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
