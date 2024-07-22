Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $9 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $18,510,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 857,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,494. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.