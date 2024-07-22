Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 485.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $43,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.96. The stock had a trading volume of 583,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

