Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank raised its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $797.86. The stock had a trading volume of 108,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.25 and its 200-day moving average is $797.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

