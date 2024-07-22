Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 468,602 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Indivior worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,343. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

