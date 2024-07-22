Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 91,435 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 466,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,127. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $403.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.