Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 93,995 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,863,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 721,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,017. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

