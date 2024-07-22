Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 97,238 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Beazer Homes USA worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.0 %

BZH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898 in the last 90 days. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

